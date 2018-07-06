6 July 2018

Egypt: Immigration Minister Talks About Success of Three Editions of Egypt Can Conferences

Minister of State for Migration Affairs Nabila Makram said the ministry succeeded in dealing with many files over the past period, citing the organization of three editions of "Egypt Can" conferences.

The three events ran in line with the 2030 strategic development goals of the country and they coincided with important events in Egypt, she said in press statements.

The first conference tackled the Suez Canal while the second and third conferences talked about Egyptian woman expatriates and the Nile water, he said.

Following the three editions, the ministry organized a workshop with government representatives to follow up the implementation of the outcome of the conferences, Makram said.

The success of these conferences mirror the keenness of Egyptians at home and abroad in taking part in the country's development, the minister said.

