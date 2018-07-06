Egypt, UK Launch Last Round of Newton-Mosharafa Fund

Friday 06 July 2018 - 10:03 AM

Forty four Egyptian PhD students, including 23 females, are to travel to the UK soon under Newton-Mosharafa Fund, the British-Egyptian partnership worth £50 million.

British Ambassador in Cairo John Casson said the fund is the biggest joint scientific program between Egypt and the UK that seeks to look for future Isaac Newton, Ahmed Zewail and Stephen Hawking.

The students are the last batch to benefit from the fund which was founded in 2014.

The fund aims at developing the Egyptian science sector through increasing the amount of quality scientific research and innovation being carried out in Egypt. The fund also helps mitigating social and economic challenges in Egypt through the development of new research and innovation.

The fund is named after Isaac Newton and eminent Egyptian physicist Ali Moustafa Mosharafa.

Since its establishment, the fund helped 172 Egyptian scientists to complete their study in the UK and get their PhDs, the diplomat said.

The fund is jointly financed by Egypt and the UK. The funding on the UK side comes from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy. In Egypt, the funding is contributed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, he added.

The fund focused on empowering Egyptian scientists and supplying them with the latest tools to turn their ideas into projects serving their country, he added.

Acting director of the British Council in Cairo Alex Lambert said the council was keen last year that half of the fund beneficiaries would be females and we are happy to achieve this goal.

Those students, coming from different universities across Egypt, will make friendships during their stay in the UK and get a chance to get their PhD from the UK universities, he added.

Students are required to get their PhDs in five themes set by the Egyptian government; sustainable water management, renewable energy, sustainable food production, archaeology and cultural heritage and affordable and inclusive healthcare.

The scholarship covers bench or research fees for Host University in the UK and living expense in the UK during study period.

MENA