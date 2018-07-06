Egypt: EU Cancels Additional Examination Procedures On Egyptian Strawberry Exports

Friday 06 July 2018 - 10:24 AM

The European Commission has officially decided to lift additional examination procedures it used to impose on fresh strawberries exported from Egypt, Agriculture Minister Ezz el Din Abu Steet revealed on Thursday.

The move comes upon recommendations issued by an action group assigned to review lists of crops that are subjected to additional inspection requirements, the minister said.

Member states of the EU Commission Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed voted for lifting the Egyptian strawberries from the list of crops that require additional examination procedures, the minister pointed out.

The decision was endorsed by the European Commision on Monday, Abu Steet noted.

The EU took the decision after ensuring the safety of the new quarantine procedures that Egypt has adopted to guarantee high quality agricultural crops, so that they would be valid for domestic consumption as well as exporting purposes, Abu Steet noted.

Egyptian agricultural exports enjoy good reputation worldwide, Abu Steet noted.

He said that his ministry is going ahead with its efforts to coordinate with various countries to highlight Egypt's procedures pertaining to this file, with the aim to open up new markets for the Egyptian agricultural exports.

Egypt's exports of strawberry in the 2017/2018 season amounted to about 28,000 tons with a total value of 63 million dollars, including about 11,000 tons that have been exported to the EU with a total value of 35 million dollars, according to head of the Egyptian Agricultural Export Council Abdel Hamid el Demerdash.

MENA