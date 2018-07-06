Egyptians Aware That Peace Message of Divine Religions - Tayyeb

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:57 AM

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb asserted that the Egyptians are aware that peace is the message of divine religions.

Azhar, in cooperation with the Egyptian churches, established the Egyptian Family House to end social problems and assert the humanitarian message of the divine religions, Tayyeb said.

This came on Thursday during Tayyeb's meeting with a delegation of a number of French parliamentarians.

The French delegation praised Tayyeb's role in the Islamic world, saying that he was able to strengthen the Islamic-Christian ties via dialogue among major religious institutions around the world.

The delegation members expressed their desire to benefit from Azhar expertise to secure a stable society in Europe in light of the presence of different religions in the foreign societies.

MENA