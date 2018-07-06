6 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptians Aware That Peace Message of Divine Religions - Tayyeb

Tagged:

Related Topics

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:57 AM

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb asserted that the Egyptians are aware that peace is the message of divine religions.

Azhar, in cooperation with the Egyptian churches, established the Egyptian Family House to end social problems and assert the humanitarian message of the divine religions, Tayyeb said.

This came on Thursday during Tayyeb's meeting with a delegation of a number of French parliamentarians.

The French delegation praised Tayyeb's role in the Islamic world, saying that he was able to strengthen the Islamic-Christian ties via dialogue among major religious institutions around the world.

The delegation members expressed their desire to benefit from Azhar expertise to secure a stable society in Europe in light of the presence of different religions in the foreign societies.

MENA

Egypt

Planning Min. to Outline Long-Term Vision to Achieve Development Plan

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:29 AM Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.