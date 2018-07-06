Egypt: Communications Ministry, Parl't Discuss Turning Into Digital Society

Friday 06 July 2018 - 10:06 AM

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat and head of the communications' committee in the parliament Nedal el Saeed discussed means of implementing a strategy of the state to turn the state sectors into digital society.

They also took up the role of communications and information technology in developing the different sectors of the state.

In a statement of the ministry on Thursday, Talaat asserted the importance of cooperation and coordination between the ministry and the parliament to set legislation and laws in the sector of communications and IT.

Talaat necessitated enabling the digital society as it a strategic target for the state.

Turning into a digital society contributes to rationalizing the resources of the state, increasing the level of the governmental services presented to the citizens and achieving a balanced sustainable development, he said.

The meeting also tackled the plans of the ministry to improve the quality of the communication services within the framework the government's program to enhance the living conditions of the citizens.

On the other hand, Saeed pointed out to the important role of the information technology in revamping the governmental services presented to people.

MENA