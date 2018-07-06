Egypt: PM Reviews Strategic Commodities, Internal Trade Development Files

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:26 AM

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli discussed with Supply Minister Ali Moselhi on Thursday a number of files, including those of strategic commodities, internal trade development and ration cards' lists.

Cabinet spokesman Ashraf Sultan said wheat reserves would be sufficient for four and a half months, sugar for six months while cooking oil for nearly three months.

Other ministry projects aiming to impose control on markets were also high on the agenda of today's meeting, the spokesman added.

MENA