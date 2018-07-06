6 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt, Sudan Agree On Activating Bilateral Work Mechanisms

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:28 AM

Sudanese Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdul Ghani Al Naeem met Thursday with Egyptian Ambassador in Khartoum Osama Shaltout.

The two sides reviewed the results of the meetings of the consular committee held recently in Cairo, as Naeem praised the preparations of the Egyptian side which contributed to the success of its activities.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to activate the mechanisms of bilateral work, including that of the joint technical committee, which will meet during the coming period in Cairo to prepare for the meetings of the presidential committee that will be hosted by Khartoum in October.

The two sides stressed the need to continue work to enhance regional security, peace and to promote the economic, cultural and media ties between the two brotherly countries.

