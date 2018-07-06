6 July 2018

Egypt: Sisi Directs to Continue Development of Health Sector in Egypt

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:42 AM

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed on Thursday to continue the development of health sector in Egypt.

This came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Health Minister Hala Zaid, presidency spokesman Bassam Radi said.

During the meeting, the president hoped that the development of the new health care system will help enhance medical services provided to citizens.

The president also directed to end the waiting lists as soon as possible as well as treating those suffering from Hepatitis C virus disease.

The meeting also reviewed the Health Ministry's efforts to develop health sector and health insurance project and establish model hospitals.

Meanwhile, Health Minister said the ministry is aiming at reforming health system in the upcoming period as well as developing training in health sector to reach significant levels.

The ministry will start a project to develop hospitals and health facilities in which the first phase will be implemented in Port Said governorate and to be followed in Suez, Ismailia, South Sinai and North Sinai governorates.

