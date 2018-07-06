Egypt: Planning Min. to Outline Long-Term Vision to Achieve Development Plan

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:29 AM

Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform Hala Al Saeed said the ministry coordinates with all ministries concerned so as to outline a long-term vision to achieve the development plan and administration reform efforts as well as Egypt's vision 2030, adding that the reform strategy requires an ambitious vision.

This came during a meeting hosted by the French Consulate in Alexandria, in the presence of the consuls general of Libya, Sudan and Saudi Arabia, the head of the French Chamber of Commerce in Alexandria, the head of the Chamber of Commerce in Alexandria, the secretary general of Alexandria governor and a number of bank managers.

She underlined that all short and medium-term plans involve the civil and private sectors, as the burden of change does not only falls on the government, adding that ideas always come from the other party, explaining that this is the concept of participation.

In addition, she pointed out that production stalled during the period from 2011 to 2013, but the political leadership took the decision of economic reform in November 2016, as the economic reform plan focused on the population issue, controlling population growth rates, water rationalization and climate change issues, adding that the government is developing a system for restructuring of the administrative system.

MENA