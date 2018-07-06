Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF's Incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa (75) Vs MDC Alliance's Nelson Chamisa (40)

analysis

The key players in the polls on 30 July have to prove to Zimbabweans and the world that they are capable of turning the country around.

Expectations are high that the council, House of Assembly and presidential elections, which have been termed "harmonised elections", will usher in a turnaround for Zimbabwe. The two main contenders have set ambitious targets and are under pressure to show the world what they are capable of.

More than 20 presidential candidates were successfully nominated to run but the real battle is between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of the ruling Zanu-PF, and 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, who leads the MDC Alliance, a coalition of seven opposition political parties.

Mnangagwa, who came to power through a military coup disguised as "Operation Restore Legacy" meant to remove criminals surrounding former president Robert Mugabe, is battling a legitimacy crisis and would want to prove to the world that he is different from Mugabe, under whom he served for more...