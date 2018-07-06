Tunisia: Tourist Receipts Up 46.1 Percent in First Half of Year (Prime Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tourism receipts reached 1293 million dinars (MD) during the first half of 2018, up 46.1% compared to the same period of 2017, a first since 2014, according to data released Thursday, by the Prime Ministry.

Nearly 3.23 million tourists visited Tunisia during the first half of 2018, an increase of 26% compared to the first quarter of last year. This rise is due to the revival of the traditional markets of Tunisian tourism, with a 50% evolution of French tourist arrivals, 61% of German tourists and 18.7% of Algerians.

The evolution also concerned tourists coming from new markets including Russia (48%) and China (55%), according to the same source.

Overnights spent by non-residents increased by 57% in the first half of 2018, compared to the same period of 2017. Overnight stays spent by French tourists increased by 70% and those spent by Russians rose by 60%, against a rise of 50% of overnight stays spent by German tourists.

The "positive" indicators of the sector reflect, according to the Prime Ministry, the success of the security strategy implemented by the government, the beginnings of a recovery of the sector after the collapse of the terrorist attacks recorded in the country, in 2015 and the renewed attractiveness of the Tunisian market with the return of the most important tour operators like Thomas Cook and TUI.

However, these data do not take into account the shortfall, in terms of exchange rate variation and the vertiginous fall in the value of the dinar against the euro (1 euro = 3.14 dinars).

Thus, Tunisian tourism generated, in the first half of 2018, tourist receipts of about 1293 million dinars (MD), the equivalent of 411.783 million Euros, while in 2014 the revenues totaled 3.6 billion dinars, or 1.6 billion Euros, with a euro / dinar exchange rate of 2.27dt for one euro, during this period.

In 2018, the Tunisian authorities expect the arrival of more than 8 million tourists betting including new markets such as those of Russia and China in addition to traditional markets.

