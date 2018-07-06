Tunisia: Inflation Rate Worsens to 7.8 Percent in June After Stability in Last Two Months

Tunis/Tunisia — The inflation rate rose to 7.8% at the end of June 2018, after a stability recorded during the last two months at a rate of 7.7%, said Thursday, the National Institute of Statistics (INS), in its monthly newsletter published on the web.

he INS has attributed this increase to higher prices for miscellaneous goods and services by 10.8%, transportation by 9.9% and food by 8.6%.

According to the Institute, the rise in prices for miscellaneous goods and services is the result of increases in personal care prices of 11.3%, insurance of 9.3% and financial services of 7.5%. The price increase for the transport group (9.9%) is due to the increase in vehicle prices and vehicle utilisation costs of 12.9%.

Regarding food prices, the INS reported a deceleration rate of 8.6% year on year, against 9.3% the previous month. This rate of 8.6% is explained by the increase in meat prices by 15.9%, fruits by 15.4%, fish by 10% and edible oils by 8.8% ".

In terms of core inflation (excluding non-food and drink and non-energy), it stood at 7.2%.

Prices for free products (non-administered) increased by 8.6% compared to 5.1% for administered prices. Free food products increased in the first half of 2018 by 9.8%, compared with 2.3% for boxed products.

Consumer price index up 0.5% in June 2018

This trend is due to the rise in prices of clothing items by 2%, due to the holiday of Eid el Fitr, and prices of services by 0.5%. Prices for restaurant and hotel services rose 0.9% in June 2018, according to the INS.

However, food products fell by 0.3% as a result of lower prices for fresh fruit by 3.1%, fresh vegetables by 2.7% and fresh fish by 0.3%.