Tunisia: Regional Meetings On Social Dialogue On National Health Policies Kicks Off in Hammamet

Tunis/Tunisia — Regional meetings on social dialogue on national health policies and strategies kicked off on Thursday in Hammamet and will focus on four major regions of the country before the end of July.

These meetings, currently focusing on north-eastern regions (Nabeul, Sousse, Manouba, Tunis and Zaghouan) are part of the second phase of the Social Health Dialogue, Health Minister Imed Hammami said.

Recommendations will be made at the end of these meetings and will mainly serve to implement national health plans by 2030, he indicated, adding that a national conference will be held at the end of these meetings.

Hammami further pointed out that these events will help involve civil society organisations in the implementation of national health strategies, stressing that the second phase of this project is organised in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO Representative in Tunisia Yves Souteyrand said, for his part, that these meetings are part of the willingness to entrench health democracy and participatory approach principles in terms of the implementation of health strategies.