Tunisia: Private Employment Agencies - Draft Law in Pipeline to Tackle Fictitious Contracts

Tunis/Tunisia — The Employment Abroad Committee is working on a new draft law governing private employment agencies, said President of the Union of Temporary Staffing Firms and Private Employment Services at the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (French: UTICA) Mahdi Ayadi.

The move is designed to protect job-seekers from fictitious contracts, he underlined.

There has been progress in works of the committee after a series of meetings held by the Vocational Training and Employment Ministry, Ayadi Thursday further told TAP.

The draft law provides for improving the sector of overseas employment and sanctioning illegal employment agencies, he said at a conference held on the theme "Guidelines of Private Employment Agencies."

Incentives will be granted to private employment agencies working legally so as to help them get accreditation, he indicated.

The number of accredited private placement agencies stands at 23, he added.

The Employment Abroad Committee is made up of representatives of UTICA private employment agencies union and the Interior and Social Affairs ministries. There are hundreds of agencies working illegally in Tunisia, Ayadi highlighted.

Vocational Training and Employment Minister Faouzi Abderrahmen told a parliamentary hearing in February the number of these agencies stands at 35. He also said the ministry seeks to draft a bill to incriminate the activity of employment agencies that provide fictitious contracts.

The number of victims of such contracts in Qatar alone is estimated at 960 in early 2018.