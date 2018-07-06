Tunisia: Tunis Hosts International Conference On Migratory Phenomena in Euro-Mediterranean Region

Tunis/Tunisia — The proposed solutions to solve the migration and asylum phenomenon must take into account the humanitarian aspect and the immigrants' human rights so as to make of the Mediterranean a space of peace, stability and human rights protection as part of an interactive dialogue between all stakeholders, Social Affairs Minister Mohamed Trabelsi Thursday said.

Migration and asylum is a joint international matter and its handling can only be conducted as part of an economic, political and social partnership between all parties, Trabelsi pointed out at the opening of an international conference held in Tunis under the theme "Migratory phenomena in Euro-Mediterranean region: what are the solutions for the current and upcoming challenges and the regional and international position?"

Unilateral measures hamper research of consensual solutions for this issue, he added.

He further recalled the hosting of Libyan refugees during the Libyan revolution and the measures taken for them in terms of accommodations and residency, measures based on the respect of human rights, he affirmed.

Participants in this meeting also discussed the following themes: "What place for regional and international co-operation?, Knowledge and labour migrations of the Maghreb region towards Europe and "Analyses of joint migrations in the Euro-Mediterranean region: nature and challenges."

Some of the international experiences in this field were presented on this occasion as well as the proposed solutions such as stepping up international conventions, sharing costs between all stakeholders and international assistance to special categories of migrants (women, children and people with special needs).

This conference is part of the co-operation and partnership between the National Migration Observatory and the "France terre d'asile" (France Land of Asylum) association and its branch in Tunisia and saw the participation of experts, academics, researchers in migration and media professionals from Tunisia, France and Morocco in addition to representatives of Tunisian and French civil society components and a representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.