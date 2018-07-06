5 July 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Fruit Exports Up 51 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — Fruit exports recorded a 51% increase in value from January 2 to July 3, the Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Ministry announced on Thursday.

The quantity of the exported fruits also climbed by 19.2% to reach 13,930 tonnes with an estimated value of 42,415 million Tunisian dinars (MTD) against 28,109MTD during the previous campaign.

Apricots rank first during this season in terms of fruits export with exports amounting to 4,990 tonnes (15,921 MTD).

This increase is due to the development of exports to the Libyan market that have reached 6,500 tonnes (11,554MTD), the Agriculture Department said.

As such, fruit exports to the Italian market also increased to stand at 2,784 tonnes (4,650MTD) against 2,376 tonnes (2,565MTD) during the same period last year.

