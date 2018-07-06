Tunisia: 2018 Baccalaureate Resits - Success Rate Stands At 36 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — The success rate at the 2018 Baccalaureate resits stands at 36%, Director-General of exams at the Ministry of Education Omar Ouelbani Thursday told TAP.

The number of pupils who passed stands at 14,500, exceeding forecasts of 13,500 pupils (28%), he said.

The highest success rate was recorded in experimental sciences (50%) followed by maths, computer science and sports where the success rate exceeded 42%.

The remaining subjects, namely economics and management, technical science and arts, recorded a rate of 30%, said Ouelbani.