Tunisia: UK Government Does Not Fund Media Campaign for Tunisian Executive (Embassy)

Tunis/Tunisia — The British government does not fund any pro-government media campaign for the Tunisian executive or against social protests, says the UK embassy in Tunis.

In a statement, a copy of which reached TAP Thursday, the embassy said it regrets "the totally incorrect media reports that distorted this position and wrongly claimed that the United Kingdom had contradicted the Tunisian government".

It added "the UK government is providing technical assistance through UK development programmes that help the Tunisian public sector to engage with the Tunisian people in a transparent manner".

Tunisian media relayed information published in the British newspaper "The Guardian" according to which the British government finances

A media campaign on behalf of the Tunisian government after social movements against the finance law that took place in different regions of the country in January 2018.

In this article, the journalist reveals that the British government has engaged with an international advertising agency to conduct a campaign targeting Tunisians aged between 18 and 35 years. This campaign aims to raise awareness of the role of the (Tunisian) government in the planning and execution of economic reforms undertaken as part of a plan supported by the International Monetary Fund to reduce the budget deficit and strengthen economic development in Tunisia.

In an interview with Radio Express FM on Wednesday, the ambassador said that the British government has agreed with the international advertising agency M & C Saatchi to carry out a campaign for the benefit of the Tunisian government on the economic reforms undertaken in the country.

The ambassador explained that the campaign, carried out at the request of the Tunisian government, had the objective of sensitising Tunisians to the reforms undertaken in Tunisia, rather than intervening in the choices of the country and its people. She also said that the campaign was funded by the UK Government's Conflict, Security and Stability Fund (CSSF).

Tuesday, Iyed Dahmani, denied the information published on the financing of a media campaign against social movements in Tunisia. he pointed out that cooperation between Tunisia and the United Kingdom is carried as part of the cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries, stating that no bilateral agreement relates in any way in the treatment of social protest movements in the country.