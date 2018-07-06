Tunisia: National Security Council Meets

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Security Council met on Thursday at the Carthage Palace under chairmanship of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

The assessment of the security situation in the country at the regional and international levels was at heart of this meeting, a Presidency of the Republic statement reads.

Participants in this meeting also discussed the drafting of a national security strategy for the country and a national cyber defence strategy.

The draft amendment of law on military service was also examined during the meeting.