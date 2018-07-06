5 July 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Caid Essebsi, Jhinaoui Review Outcomes of Tunisia's Participation in 31st Ordinary Session of AU Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caid Essebsi received on Thursday at Carthage Palace Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui.

Quoted as saying in a Presidency of the Republic statement, Jhinaoui said that he discussed with the Head of the State the outcome of Tunisia's participation in the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit (July 1-2) in Nouakchott as well as the African Union's support to Tunisia's application for non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020/2021 period.

Jhinaoui was assigned by Caid Essebsi to lead a Tunisian delegation during the works of the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The meeting also helped review heads of African states' upcoming official visits to Tunisia before the end of this year.

Jhinaoui further presented to the Head of the state the outcomes of his visit to Tripoli and Tobrouk as part of Caid Essebsi's initiative to reach a political solution for the crisis in Libya.

He also reviewed works of the preparatory meeting of the Tunisian-Libyan High Joint Commission set as from next Thursday in Tunisia.

These meetings which works will be o-chaired by FM of both countries will examine ways to develop bilateral co-operation, notably in the economic and trade fields.

Tunisia

We Didn't Ill-Treat Sables Rugby Players, Say Tunisians

THE Tunisians have rejected claims that they ill-treated the Zimbabwe Sables delegation and claim the visitors were in… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.