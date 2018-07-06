Tunisia: Caid Essebsi, Jhinaoui Review Outcomes of Tunisia's Participation in 31st Ordinary Session of AU Summit

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caid Essebsi received on Thursday at Carthage Palace Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui.

Quoted as saying in a Presidency of the Republic statement, Jhinaoui said that he discussed with the Head of the State the outcome of Tunisia's participation in the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit (July 1-2) in Nouakchott as well as the African Union's support to Tunisia's application for non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020/2021 period.

Jhinaoui was assigned by Caid Essebsi to lead a Tunisian delegation during the works of the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The meeting also helped review heads of African states' upcoming official visits to Tunisia before the end of this year.

Jhinaoui further presented to the Head of the state the outcomes of his visit to Tripoli and Tobrouk as part of Caid Essebsi's initiative to reach a political solution for the crisis in Libya.

He also reviewed works of the preparatory meeting of the Tunisian-Libyan High Joint Commission set as from next Thursday in Tunisia.

These meetings which works will be o-chaired by FM of both countries will examine ways to develop bilateral co-operation, notably in the economic and trade fields.