Mauritius: MRA Launches Its Annual Blood Donation Campaign

press release

Blood is one intrinsic element that connects each of us, regardless of transcending race, language, religion and nationality. The theme Blood connects us all retained by the World Health Organization reflects the importance of blood in not just saving lives but also connecting each of us.

This was at the gist of the message of the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, at the launching of the Annual Blood Donation campaign organised by the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) at its headquarters in Port Louis. The event coincides with the 12th anniversary of the MRA.

Minister Husnoo pointed out that the MRA has collected a total of 7,475 units of blood as at date since it started its blood donation exercise in 2007. The units of blood collected each year has been increasing from 575 in 2012 to 1,222 in 2017 which shows that the population is aware of the growing importance of the availability of blood stocks.

The Ministry of Health, he underlined, is carrying out numerous sensitisation and blood donation campaigns across Mauritius to make up for periodic shortages from time to time. The Health Minister further emphasised that all blood collected goes through proper screenings and tests to ensure that it is in conformity to international standards and is safe for transfusion. Latest technology such as Nucleic Acid Test which can detect Transfusion Transmissible Infections like HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C at a very early stage is also being used to reduce infections, he added.

He lauded the MRA for this commendable initiative and urged the organisation to continue organising such social activities which are beneficial to the population as a whole.

The MRA Blood Donation is now an established feature regrouping all staff and stakeholders around the noble cause of donating one's blood.