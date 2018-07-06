South Africa: Your Basic Right to Minimum Medical Benefits

analysis

Private health care users have long complained that medical aid companies are refusing to pay for their prescribed minimum benefits, which all schemes must cover. The Health Market Inquiry said the system must be bolstered to ensure patients receive their basic rights.

Diagnosed with extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) in 2011, Andaleeb Rinquest was bedridden for a year and lost half her body weight. Her doctor put her on Linezolid, a powerful antibiotic. The drug saved her life, but she went broke trying to pay for it after her medical aid provider Discovery Health refused to pay for it.

Another patient, only described as Mr E, developed antiretroviral-related lypodystrophy as a side effect of his HIV medication. It causes fatty growths on the back and neck and serious health problems. Despite his doctor's recommendation, Mr E's medical aid provider Bonitas Medical Fund refused to pay for surgery, forcing him to pay from his own savings.

The Competition Commission's provisional report into the private health care market, released on Thursday, focused on cost and competition in the sector, but also included important recommendations to enforce...