6 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Marreh Training With Premier League Club Watford

By Sulayman Bah

Midfielder Sulayman Marreh is back training with English Premier League outfit Watford. The Gambian was on a loan deal at second tier Spanish outfit Almeria UD after joining from Real Valladolid.

The ex-Samger FC man rejoins parent cub Watford for pre-season following expiry of his short-term contract with Almeria. Featuring in the EPL will be the Gambian's dream next season but he will have to prove his reliability during test games.

Likened to Paul Pogba in playing style, the ex-Inter Milan trialist scored his first Almeria goal through a header in his club's 2-1 defeat to former side Real Valladolid.

