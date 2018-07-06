South Africa: Missing Hibberdene Baby Found

Sometime during the night of Sunday 1st and early hours of Monday 2nd July 2018, a group of at least three poachers… Read more »

Yesterday, 5 July 2018, the Port Shepstone FCS Unit members followed up information about the whereabouts of the missing baby boy. They went to a house at Phungula Street, Lamontville, where the baby was found. The baby was not in a good state and was admitted in hospital. A 21-year-old suspect was arrested at V section, Umlazi. He will appear in the Umzumbe Magistrates' Court for kidnapping today, 06 July 2018. The police are still searching for the remaining suspect.

