Namibia: Fishing Rights Deadline Extended

FISHERIES minister Bernard Esau announced on Wednesday that the deadline for applying for fishing rights had been extended from the initial deadline of 31 July to the end of August this year.

In a statement on Wednesday, Esau said the deadline extension for the applications was because of concerns raised by the public during the national consultation workshops held in all 14 regions.

According to the statement, the public expressed concern over the requirement that only proprietary limited companies (Pty) (Ltd) would be considered and not close corporations (CC), as was the practice in the past.

Other concerns raised include the tightness of the end of July deadline, and the fact that some fishing quotas were to expire in 2020.

In his draft amendment of the deadline and requirements, Esau said prospective beneficiaries could now submit applications until 31 August this year.

The minister added that people with fishing rights expiring in 2020 "are not eligible to apply for rights in terms of this notice".

Esau, however, also said that people owning companies, close corporations and trusts, as well as natural persons, would now be eligible for fishing rights, but would be required to convert such into the proprietary limited company "before the issuance of fishing rights".

When the fishing rights application period was announced in May this year, it was stipulated that applicants should apply through proprietary limited companies, or should be a shareholder in one.

The requirements further stipulated that applicants should have a fishing vessel.

The Namibian reported last month that these requirements caused considerable anger among Namibians, including fishing associations, which claimed not to have been consulted about the new requirements by the ministry.

It was argued, including by the official opposition Popular Democratic Movement, that the new requirements would enable only the wealthy to get fishing rights.

The fisheries minister allocates fishing rights to qualifying companies for seven years. It was also announced this week that the government was considering the proposal to allocate fishing rights to each of the country's 14 political regions.