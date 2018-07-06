South Africa: Sekhukhune Police Seek Missing Person

The police in Sekhukhune are searching for Kganya Lebofi George (49) from Ga - Makuwa village next to Komape's shop. His brother Masha Mashego alleges that Kganya has disappeared on Tuesday 26 June 2018.
Police and family attempted to locate him but all attempts were in vain. No one knows what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Lieutenant Colonel Lesiba Phalane on 082 414 2663, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, Crime SMS Line 32211 or the nearest Police Station.