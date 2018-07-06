South Africa: Sekhukhune Police Seek Missing Person

Sometime during the night of Sunday 1st and early hours of Monday 2nd July 2018, a group of at least three poachers… Read more »

Police and family attempted to locate him but all attempts were in vain. No one knows what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Lieutenant Colonel Lesiba Phalane on 082 414 2663, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, Crime SMS Line 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

The police in Sekhukhune are searching for Kganya Lebofi George (49) from Ga - Makuwa village next to Komape's shop. His brother Masha Mashego alleges that Kganya has disappeared on Tuesday 26 June 2018.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.