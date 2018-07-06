Namibia Encouraged to Make Use of AGOA

THE United States of America's ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson has encouraged Namibian businesses to make use of the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), also known as the Trade and Development Act of 2000, was approved by the United States congress in May 2000. It promotes duty-free market access to the US to assist the economies of sub-Saharan Africa, and to improve economic relations between the US and the region.

Speaking during the 242nd US independence celebrations on Wednesday, Johnson said the act makes provision for many Namibian products.

Namibian beef, which is eligible for duty-free benefits, will soon be available in grocery shops in the US.

"It's exciting to see increasing partnerships in our economic ties," said Johnson.

She added that the partnership has many elements, such as the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) which contributed over N$15 billion (US$1,1 billion) for HIV-AIDS activities since its inception in 2004, as well as Peace Corps volunteers working in Namibia.

The US is also helping Namibia's communal conservancy programme, with over N$260 million (US$19 million) given to the ministry of environment and tourism to assist in combating poaching and wildlife trafficking.

"The Namibia-USA partnership is also characterised by many academic, cultural and professional exchange programmes," the ambassador noted.

At the same occasion, deputy minister of land reform Priscilla Boois said the two countries' relationship is underscored by the valuable support the US continues to provide to Namibia through various programmes.

"Namibia's appeal to the American people and government is that although we are doing well in some areas such as fighting HIV-AIDS, we still need support to turn the tide and win the battle of economic emancipation and social justice," she stated.

