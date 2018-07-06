South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Dealing in Drugs

press release

A 38-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate Court to face charges of dealing in dagga. It is alleged that on Thursday, 05 July 2018 at approximately 02h00 in the morning, the police received a compliant of domestic violence in Ferndale, Randburg.

On their arrival, they knocked at the door but access was denied. Members were forced to stay and seek other measures to access the premises. After numerous attempts, the alleged suspect opened the door at around 04h00 in the morning. Preliminary investigation was conducted and established that the complainant was allegedly assaulted by the boyfriend and threatened the whole night. The officers returned to the premises due to their suspicion of why the access was denied. Members searched the premises and discovered a consignment of dagga rolled in plastic bags, scale, zip small plastic bags, and few small wrapped plastic bags containing white powder, suspected to be drugs.

The suspect was immediately arrested and will face numerous charges, assault under domestic violence, dealing in dagga and drugs.