South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition

Cullinan SAPS members arrested three male suspects for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Police were conducting routine patrols, when they noticed a suspicious Silver Toyota Corolla which was previously reported by the community members, as a suspicious vehicle driving around Cullinan area. Police then searched the suspects together with their vehicle and found two firearms with ammunition. The trio have been detained and will appear before Cullinan Magistrates Court next week.
