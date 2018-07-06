South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition

Sometime during the night of Sunday 1st and early hours of Monday 2nd July 2018, a group of at least three poachers… Read more »

Assist Gauteng SAPS to fight fraud, corruption and unethical behaviour or any other suspicious activities that could be detrimental to our success by phoning the Gauteng Standby Provincial Duty numbers: Duty General 082 313 8299. Duty Brigadier 082 444 4354. Ends

Police were conducting routine patrols, when they noticed a suspicious Silver Toyota Corolla which was previously reported by the community members, as a suspicious vehicle driving around Cullinan area. Police then searched the suspects together with their vehicle and found two firearms with ammunition. The trio have been detained and will appear before Cullinan Magistrates Court next week.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.