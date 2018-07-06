6 July 2018

South Africa: Surfer Rescues Boy Swept Out to Sea, Gansbaai Fisherman Still Missing

In Jeffreys Bay, a 14-year-old boy who was swept out to sea by rip currents at Albatross Beach was rescued by a surfer who spotted him.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty controller Ernie Schmidt said by the time their duty crew arrived at the scene, after receiving reports, the boy had already been rescued, but had suffered minor injuries.

"The teenager suffered only some scratches to his leg, and he otherwise was not injured. He was taken into the care of his brother and no further assistance was required," Schmidt said.

"Our duty crew responded to our sea rescue base to prepare to launch sea rescue, while NSRI shore crew and rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene," the NSIR's Ernie Schmidt said.

Search for missing fisherman

The NSRI has commended the surfer who rescued the boy. Schmidt said the surfer had already left by the time they arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, the Gansbaai Police Dive Unit is continuing with a search operation for a local fisherman who went missing on Thursday at Romans Bay, not far from Danger Point.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hermanus station commander Deon Langenhoven said rescuers had been alerted at about 15:30 on Thursday that the man had gone missing. He said their sea rescue craft Jaytee, rescue swimmers and police had searched for the man.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the fisherman had not yet been found and that police were continuing with their search.

Source: News24

South Africa

