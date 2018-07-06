Tanzania: Five Perish in Yet Another Accident in Mbeya

Mbeya — Five people perished in yet another accident involving a truck and a van, which occurred in Igawilo Mountains in Tukuyu. This comes hardly a week after President Magufuli expressed his disappointment at the high rate of accidents that occur in the region.

Speaking to reporters Mbeya Regional Commissioner Mr Amos Makala said the truck was heading to Tukuyu while the mini-van was heading the opposite direction.

According to him the truck's brake failed and it reversed before tipping over the mini-van.

