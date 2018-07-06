6 July 2018

Tanzania: 'I Am Not Aware of Mtatiro Arrest in Dar' - Police Boss

By Citizen Reporter News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The Acting Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Liberatus Sabas said on Friday that he was not aware that the Civic United Front (CUF) leader Mr Julius Mtatiro was being held for interrogation at the Central Police Station in Dar es Salaam.

"I am not aware of this," said the Police commander when he was contacted to confirm the report by The Citizen via telephone on Friday.

However, CUF Communication, Publicity and Public Relations Deputy Director Mbarala Maharagande (affiliated to CUF secretary general Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad) told The Citizen that Mtatiro was summoned on Thursday and was still in police custody.

The opposition party's interim leadership committee chairman on Thursday, July 5 was summoned by the Zonal Criminal Officer (ZCO) to report to the central police station, confirmed Mr Maharagande.

He further explained that his comrade received the call from the ZCO while he was preparing to attend an event organized by Twaweza held in the city on Thursday.

"I accompanied him to the police station and we were received by the ZCO. We were then informed that he (Mtatiro) was summoned for interrogation following a Facebook message that he recently posted," he said.

According to Maharagande, Mr Mtatiro is accused of posting harsh words against the President John Magufuli through his Facebook page stated "Rais kitu gani bwana," translated as "Who is the President by the way".

