Tanzania: Kenyan Firms to Explore More Investment Chances in Tz

Dar es Salaam — Kenyan firms are planning to send a business delegation to explore investment opportunities available in Tanzania.

The Acting High Commissioner of Kenya to Tanzania, Mr Boniface Muhia, said yesterday at the Kenya-Tanzania Trade Investment Forum held in Dar es Salaam.

He explained that they were meeting to highlight essential investment opportunities that could be grabbed by Kenyan investors.

The forum theme was "Enhancing Trade and Investment Partnership for Sustainable Development" and it involved business representatives, working class and Kenyan students studying in the Tanzania.

"We have invited various investors to grab opportunities available as the way of integrating the East African Community (EAC) through the implementation of the Common Market protocol," he said.

"Both of our countries are big partners when it comes to trade and investments, Kenya is Tanzania's number one source of investments in Africa and the second in the world behind Britain but Tanzania is also the major source of Kenyan imports," he said.

He noted that the when it comes to investments opportunities, the government should not think of European countries or developed countries, instead it should first think of East African countries to invest in Tanzania.

Chairperson of Kenyans community in Tanzania, Ms Priscilla Kolobia said it has been almost two decades since she started living in the country and she sees more opportunities where Kenyan firms can invest.

"Currently, we are finalizing the process to register the association of Kenyans in Tanzania (AKT) and would be operational in a few weeks to come," she said.

She said the main objective of the association will be to identify challenges facing Kenyan investors in Tanzania as well as advocating for their welfare.