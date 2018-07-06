East Africa: World Economic Forum Names CarePay 2018 Technology Pioneer

CarePay was recognised as a Technology Pioneer 2018 by the World Economic Forum for designing, developing and deploying new technologies that can have a significant impact on business and society.

CarePay is the developer and administrator of the M-TIBA platform, that partners with public and private organizations to drive universal health coverage through mobile phones.

"We welcome CarePay in this diverse group of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "CarePay and its fellow pioneers are front and centre in shaping the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution and we believe they will be transforming society and industry in a positive way in the years to come."

The mobile health payment and health data platform helps with expansion, enrolment and retention on health schemes whilst providing a real-time integrated data exchange for Governments, insurers and donors to track health funds and understand healthcare patterns.

Kees van Lede, CarePay CEO says, "We are honored to be recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer. Our Kenya team has done an amazing job in building M-TIBA into a proven platform that is highly adaptable and scalable."

To date CarePay has enrolled well over a million Kenyans onto M-TIBA. More than 700 healthcare providers have been activated on the platform - with a further 1,400 providers contracted. M-TIBA was developed and is being implemented in partnership with Safaricom and PharmAccess Foundation.

John Ngumi, CarePay Board Chairman says, "At CarePay we are all focused on becoming the preferred technology partner for the public and private healthcare sector. Together we can revolutionise the management of large-scale health schemes and achieve universal health coverage for all Kenyans."

In Kenya, Kisumu County Government recently announced that it would implement a public private partnership to deliver universal health coverage using the National Hospital Insurance Fund's (NHIF) SupaCover, delivered over the M-TIBA platform. Minet Kenya announced earlier this year that it was partnering with CarePay to implement M-TIBA as an IT solution for future insurance and fund management schemes and products.

selection as Technology Pioneer, CarePay will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2018 to be held in September in Tianjin, China. Past recipients include Google (2001), Twitter (2009), Dropbox (2011), Airbnb (2013) and Editas Medicine (2015).