Angola: Hotels and Tourist Infrastructures Increase in Cuanza Sul

Sumbe — The number of hotels and tourist infrastructures in central Cuanza Sul have being increasing during the last years thanks to investments made in this sector, said on Thursday the local governor, Eusébio de Brito Teixeira.

The governor, who was addressing the opening ceremony of the first Consultive Council of the Tourism Ministry, said currently the sector has several hotels, restaurants and similar infrastructures, which totals 326 units.

"The construction of hotels and similar infrastructures has promoted the employment of many young people who are now able to support their families," said the official.