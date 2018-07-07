Zimbabwe: President Opens Whatsapp Chat Platform

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has opened a WhatsApp chat platform to connect with the people of Zimbabwe and to promote dialogue.

For one to join the WhatsApp chat group, he or she should send a message on Econet WhatsApp number 0776 910 469.

The news has been circulating on social media since Wednesday and President Mnangagwa yesterday confirmed the authenticity of the WhatsApp platform.

Speaking at his Munhumutapa offices on Thursday, the Head of State said one of his friends came up with the idea to connect with the world.

"Yes, we now have a WhatsApp chat platform," he said.

"A friend of mine came and asked for my WhatsApp number and I told him that I was not on WhatsApp.

"He also asked for my email address and I told him that I did not have one. I said I don't need all that and he laughed. He said there was need for me to connect with the modern world and talk to the people. He came back a few minutes later asking for my mobile phone to install the WhatsApp software."

President Mnangagwa said he finally accepted the new technology.

"I am now on WhatsApp and I will let it operate for some weeks and see how it goes," he said.

Early this year, the President opened his official Facebook account and invited followers to message their thoughts as part of "a new national dialogue".

"To all my Facebook friends, I opened this page to communicate better with all the people of Zimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa in his introductory message.

"Leadership is a two-way street; I am here to listen to you, to be part of a new national dialogue.

"So, as we enter this new exciting area in Zimbabwe, I encourage you all to message me your thoughts as we move forward as one nation together."

The President joins a number of his peers in Africa who are already active on social media.