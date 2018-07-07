Nigeria: Police Parade 37 Suspects for Kidnapping, Robbery, Others

The Nigeria Police have paraded 37 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, trans-border car snatching, cattle rustling and other violent crimes in some parts of the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed this while parading the suspects yesterday in Abuja, said the police unrelenting in the implementation and enforcement of strategies to ensure safety and adequate protection of travellers and people living in communities in Kaduna, Minna, Tegina, Birnin Gwari - Funtua within Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states.

According to him, "The Commander of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) and his personnel under the Operation Absolute Sanity stormed and raided some identified kidnappers den, camps, Blackspot and criminal hideouts in the forests located in Kaduna, Minna, Tegina, Birnin Gwari - Funtua within Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states successfully smashed Six (6) notorious gangs and arrested the following thirty seven (37) suspects in the act of kidnapping and collection of ransom, some of their victims (names withheld) were rescued from their captivity unhurt and were reunited with their families.

He said some of the suspects were also arrested for armed robberies, multiple cars snatching and crossing them to Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries."Six (6) of the suspects were killed during exchange of fire between the Police team and the suspected kidnappers/bandits."

Moshood noted that all the suspects arrested confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of these capital offences. "They will be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation. However, investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large.

"Furthermore, the IGP has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zones and State commands across the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide.

"They are also to make sure that the prevention and detection of crimes are prompt to serve as effective deterrent to who-will-be criminal. The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the country to the barest remains unequivocal and unwavering," he asserted.