7 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Parade 37 Suspects for Kidnapping, Robbery, Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kanayo Umeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Police have paraded 37 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, trans-border car snatching, cattle rustling and other violent crimes in some parts of the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed this while parading the suspects yesterday in Abuja, said the police unrelenting in the implementation and enforcement of strategies to ensure safety and adequate protection of travellers and people living in communities in Kaduna, Minna, Tegina, Birnin Gwari - Funtua within Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states.

According to him, "The Commander of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) and his personnel under the Operation Absolute Sanity stormed and raided some identified kidnappers den, camps, Blackspot and criminal hideouts in the forests located in Kaduna, Minna, Tegina, Birnin Gwari - Funtua within Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states successfully smashed Six (6) notorious gangs and arrested the following thirty seven (37) suspects in the act of kidnapping and collection of ransom, some of their victims (names withheld) were rescued from their captivity unhurt and were reunited with their families.

He said some of the suspects were also arrested for armed robberies, multiple cars snatching and crossing them to Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries."Six (6) of the suspects were killed during exchange of fire between the Police team and the suspected kidnappers/bandits."

Moshood noted that all the suspects arrested confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of these capital offences. "They will be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation. However, investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large.

"Furthermore, the IGP has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zones and State commands across the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide.

"They are also to make sure that the prevention and detection of crimes are prompt to serve as effective deterrent to who-will-be criminal. The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the country to the barest remains unequivocal and unwavering," he asserted.

Nigeria

'It's Been a Tortuous Journey of 1018 Days'

The Supreme Court yesterday discharged the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, from the alleged false assets declaration… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.