Nigeria: 'Why Fayose Is Afraid PDP Will Lose to APC in Ekiti'

Abuja — The National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has faulted claim by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State that the APC has perfected the strategy to rig Saturday's governorship poll.

Speaking to reporters at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, the former governor of Edo State claimed that Fayose's fear must have been informed by the circumstances that brought him to power in two occasions in Ekiti State.

Oshiomhole maintained that the APC would rather canvass for the votes of the electorates in Ekiti State in line with its change mantra, than embark on underhand dealings aimed at rigging the poll for it's candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. He made reference to the losses suffered by the APC in the Bayelsa, Anambra and Osun governorship, and senatorial poll to underscore the party's tolerance for the opposition parties and belief in a free and fair election.

Oshiomhole, who alleged that the Fayose led PDP administration has violated the provision of the electoral Act by retrieving permanent voters cards (PVC) from civil servants and teachers in the state due to the fear of losing at the poll.

"Ekiti people are going to choose between a tested and trusted hand and someone, who has done his apprenticeship under a very controversial personality, so, the issues are not complex at all. And I believe by Tuesday next week, another mega rally will be a close campaigns and I believe that people of Ekiti State are now very much aware of what the issues are, they will go to make a sensible judgment and we are very certain that it will be in favour of our candidate and of our Party.

"There is no better evidence than the fact that PDP is panicking. You must have heard the report that, in clear violation of electoral Act, the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Gov. Fayose has instructed the civil servants, principal of schools, headmaster of schools to retrieve PVCs from civil servants because he's afraid

"They haven't paid people for one year, in spite of the fact that the Federal Government had given Fayose bailouts repeatedly and he chose to divert the money to other purposes. They are panicking, while we are asking them to collect PVCs, they are retrieving PVCs. We have evidence now that they have even issued queries to workers, including teachers for refusing to surrender their PVCs."