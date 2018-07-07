Nigeria: Fayemi, Workers Reach Agreement On Salary Arears, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday reached an agreement with the staff of College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti on payment of salary arrears, gratuities and pensions, if elected as governor on July 14.

The workers said they are undergoing untold hardships under the current administration in Ekiti State due to the non-payment of seven-month arrears of salaries and non-increment of subvention. They revealed their suffering when their union leaders met with Fayemi and presented a list of demands to the APC candidate at a meeting held with union leaders yesterday.

They expressed regrets that they attend to students on empty stomachs while the institution had not received grants for capital projects for over three years of the Fayose regime.

Fayemi met with the leadership of the local branches of College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff of College of Education (SSOCOED) where they demanded the elevation of the college to a University status because of the dwindling number of students seeking admission. COEASU Branch Chairman, Comrade Dayo Olokesusi, advised Fayemi to make immediate payment of seven-month outstanding salary arrears a priority saying the last salary collected was for that of November 2017.

Responding, Fayemi promised to work out a moratorium of six months to offset all salary arrears owed workers while he would increase the subvention if elected, debunking the allegation that he was coming back to take revenge against workers.