Nigeria: Civil Defense Convicts 122 Persons, Warns Against Bunkering

Akwa Ibom State Civil Defense Corps convicted 122 persons for criminal cases, successfully prosecuted and won 50 cases as well as legally forfeited 13 trucks, 18 vehicles and other vehicles to the federal government between, April 2016 till date.

The state commandant, Mrs. Obiahjulu Obiageli made this known in Uyo while speaking with the press. Obiageli said Civil Defense Corps under her administration had a total number 20 Navy handover cases won, eight army handover cases won and one immigration handover case. She explained that eight cases bothering on armed robbery, and rape/assault to Nigerian Police Force, five bothering on human trafficking to NAPTIP, two bothering on corruption to ICPC and one bothering on illegal immigrants to Nigerian Immigration Service.

She said that out of 25 cases reported to her office bothering on marital conflicts, land dispute, breach of contract, land-lord/tenants' dispute, 11 were resolved amicably.

Talking on private Guard Company matter, Obiageli said 869 guards have been trained, registered three companies, renewed 19 operating license for 19 companies as well as sealed three companies.

Her words" We have been able to make great impact in the protection of critical assets and infrastructure, Private Guards matters, crises management, information and intelligence gathering and sharing, legal services to some agencies of government that signed memorandum of understanding (M.O.U) with the Corps, such agencies include but not limited to Nigeria Communication Commission (N.C.C), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The state commandant however warned the masses to desist from bunkering and illegal refineries because of the devastating effect, loss of lives as well as the effect on the nation's economy. She commended Akwa Ibom State Government for giving her freedom to do her job which is positively impacting on the masses. Obiageli commended the state government under the leadership of Governor Udom Gabrile Emmanuel for providing enabling environment and logistic support for the corps to thrive.

Her words "The masses should not deal on adulterated product because of the hazards involved, the way illegally refined kerosene kill and maim people is disastrous, if you don't have genuine license to deal on petroleum product don't , please desist from cutting corners. Nigerians should ensure they procure tested and satisfactory product". However, she explained that disaster protection and nation security are inseparably linked and that the provision and protection against natural and man-made disasters must remain a top priority in national policy to ensure the welfare and security of people and territories maintained that there is great need for collaboration or synergy among the stake-holders of Civil protection in the world.

The commandant said the corps had earlier had the 2018 Civil Defence Day celebration with the theme "Civil Defence and the National Institutions for more efficient disaster management". She said World Civil Defence Day celebration is to promote public awareness about Civil Defense, Civil Protection and Emergency management in order to better prepare the civilian populace to protect itself in the event of emergency and to reduce the risk of disaster as well as to pay tributes to the effort, sacrifices and accomplishments of all the national services responsible for the fight against disaster.