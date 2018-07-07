7 July 2018

Nigeria: 65-Year-Old Arrested for Defiling, Impregnating 13-Year-Old Pupil in Edo

A 65-year-old, Matthew Omokhafe, has been arrested for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old Primary Four pupil in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.Acting Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Benin City, on Friday, noting that the board played active role in the arrest of the culprit.

According to her, "We took a course of action by visiting and ensuring that the case was transferred from the Akoko-Edo Area Division of the Nigeria Police Division to the State Criminal Investigation Department in the state capital, Benin City."

Dr. Osa Oviawe added that "with the collaborative efforts of the Child Protection Network (CPN), SUBEB was able to handover the child's custody to the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development." She assured that the case would be charged to court to ensure that justice is done.

Edo SUBEB has been at the forefront of the fight against child abuse and molestation, spearheading the arrest and prosecution of individuals that harm children in the state's public schools, especially as regards sexual abuse of minors.The board has been working in tandem with the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in bringing succour to the affected children, ensuring their safety.

