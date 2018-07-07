6 July 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Ethiopia Needs U.S.$7.5bn to Complete Mega Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andualem Sisay

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said his government needs $7.5 billion to complete ongoing mega infrastructure projects.

He was speaking in Parliament after the tabling of the 346.9 billion Ethiopian birr ($12.8 billion) 2018/19 budget that was approved by MPs on Friday afternoon.

The reformist prime minister said state-owned enterprises are heavily-indebted and had "put at risk the economy".

The enterprises have failed to quickly operationalise their projects and were among the reasons the country is facing a dollar shortage, he said.

"We are only good in starting the projects but not completing on schedule," he said.

The government will not undertake any new project in the next financial year that begins on July 8 as a result.

"Starting a new project under such circumstances will be damaging to the economy," he said.

Since taking office in April, Dr Abiy has introduced economic reforms such as liberalising state companies and reducing the role of the military in the economy.

He said the government must be more efficient and exercise prudent spending.

Ethiopia

Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Discuss Arrangements for Establishing Tripartite Fund

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:34 AM Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.