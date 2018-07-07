Tunisia: Small Cabinet Meeting On Relations With European Union

Tunis/Tunisia — A small cabinet meeting, held Friday afternoon in the Kasbah under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, focused on relations between Tunisia and the European Union, a statement of the Prime Ministry reads.

The Cabinet meeting reviewed the preparations for the expected visit of the European Commissioner for Regional Policy and European Integration Johannes Hahn to lead a high-level delegation representing 8 major financial institutions, among the permanent partners and supporters of Tunisia, the statement said.

This visit aims to strengthen the partnership between Tunisia and the EU through its various institutions to help the country overcome difficulties, implement the reforms undertaken and achieve its development objectives by carrying out the largest possible volume of investment, growth and job creation, says the same source.

The visit, scheduled for July 12, is also a support of the European Union and partners of Tunisia in its economic and political transition process, the statement added.