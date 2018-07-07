6 July 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Small Cabinet Meeting On Relations With European Union

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — A small cabinet meeting, held Friday afternoon in the Kasbah under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, focused on relations between Tunisia and the European Union, a statement of the Prime Ministry reads.

The Cabinet meeting reviewed the preparations for the expected visit of the European Commissioner for Regional Policy and European Integration Johannes Hahn to lead a high-level delegation representing 8 major financial institutions, among the permanent partners and supporters of Tunisia, the statement said.

This visit aims to strengthen the partnership between Tunisia and the EU through its various institutions to help the country overcome difficulties, implement the reforms undertaken and achieve its development objectives by carrying out the largest possible volume of investment, growth and job creation, says the same source.

The visit, scheduled for July 12, is also a support of the European Union and partners of Tunisia in its economic and political transition process, the statement added.

Tunisia

We Didn't Ill-Treat Sables Rugby Players, Say Tunisians

THE Tunisians have rejected claims that they ill-treated the Zimbabwe Sables delegation and claim the visitors were in… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.