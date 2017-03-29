Tagged:

DR Congo Opposition Announce Protests

Jean-Marc Kabund, secretary-general of the opposition UDPS party, says there is no longer any doubt that President Joseph Kabila and his political allies have no intention of moving toward elections.



Photo: © RFI/Sonia Rolley

A protest in Kinshasa (file photo).

