DR Congo Opposition Announce Protests
Jean-Marc Kabund, secretary-general of the opposition UDPS party, says there is no longer any doubt that President Joseph Kabila and his political allies have no intention of moving toward elections.
Congo-Kinshasa: Mediators' Exit Leaves DRC Deal in Danger of Collapsing
VOA, 29 March 2017
A political deal signed on New Year's Eve that was supposed to clear the way for elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the departure of President Joseph Kabila… Read more »
A protest in Kinshasa (file photo).
Congo-Kinshasa: Two UN Workers Kidnapped
Al Jazeera, 13 March 2017
Two United Nations workers from peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been kidnapped by unknown assailants in the central Kasai region. Read more »
InFocus
The United Nations has warned that the tensions risk mounting as long as political dialogue remains in a stalemate and the risk of electoral violence in urban areas remains high. Read more »