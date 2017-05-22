South Sudan Forces Accused of Capital Crimes

South Sudan: New Army Chief Pledges to Cooperate With Regional Force East African, 19 May 2017 South Sudan's newly appointed Chief of General Staff, General James Ajongo, has pledged his cooperation with the United Nations-funded Regional Protection Force (RPF) to restore… Read more »

South Sudan: Pro-Govt Soldiers Killed 114 Civilians - UN VOA, 19 May 2017 A U.N. report says South Sudanese pro-government forces killed at least 114 civilians between July 2016 and January 2017 in Yei town. Read more »