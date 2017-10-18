Vampire Scare Triggers Mob Violence, Deaths in Malawi
President Peter Mutharika has warned suspected vampires to stop terrorizing people and told village chiefs to stamp down on witchcraft. A vampire scare in two districts has triggered mob violence and left six people dead.
Malawi: Suspected 'Blood Sucker' Killed By Mob
Nyasa Times, 17 October 2017
An angry mob on Monday assaulted and killed one person in Balaka who they suspected as being a blood sucker.
Malawi: President Mutharika Calls For Calm Amidst Blood Sucking Fears
Nyasa Times, 18 October 2017
Ngolongoliwa, the paramount chief for the Lhomwe and the "mwene wa mamwene" of the Mulhako wa Alhomwe grouping has assured government and his subjects that traditional leaders…
Malawi: Aid Workers Flee Malawi After Vampire Scare
CAJ News, 10 October 2017
THE United Nations has withdrawn its staff in southern Malawi after reports of the presence vampires. The reports have sparked mob violence that has claimed the lives of at least…
Malawi: Blood Suckers - Mulanje Dho Bemoans Withdrawal of Outreach Health Services
Malawi News Agency, 16 October 2017
Non-Governmental Organizations working in the health sector in Mulanje are pulling out outreach services in the district following brutal murder cases of some people suspected to…
Malawi: President Mutharika Calls for Clergy's Intervention in Blood Sucking Myths
Malawi News Agency, 16 October 2017
President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on religious leaders in the country to intervene through prayers in ending myths of blood sucking that have rocked some parts…
Malawi: Blood Suckers - President Mutharika Assures Commitment to National Security
Malawi News Agency, 16 October 2017
President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured people in the country particularly those in districts disturbed by reports of 'blood sucking' that government will ensure it…
Malawi: Newspaper Hail Mutharika for 'Pragmatic Approach' to End Bloodsuckers Saga
Nyasa Times, 11 October 2017
President Peter Mutharika has been commended for breaking his silence to condemn the violence being perpetrated on suspects of bloodsuckers' saga in Mulanje, Phalomne, Thyolo,…
The UN has withdrawn its workers due to safety concerns in the Mulanje and Phalombe districts in the southern region. The move comes after rumours of vampires led to mob violence ...
Six people have been killed in ongoing acts of vigilante justice stemming from rumours of blood suckers in Mulanje. Police have deployed more than 100 riot officers to the region ...
Stories of vampires sucking people's blood at night have been circulating in Mulanje, a town in the southern region of Malawi, sparking several attacks on suspected bloodsuckers.