Will Your Valentine's Day Gift Kill Someone?
Gold and diamond jewelry are often bought as gifts for loved ones and for special occasions, such as Valentine's Day, and for millions of workers, gold and diamond mining is an important source of income. But jewelry companies have a responsibility to ensure that their businesses do not contribute to human rights abuses at any point in their supply chains, says Human Rights Watch as it launches its #BehindTheBling campaign.
Video
Valentine's Day: Tainted Jewelry Supply Chains
- Publisher:
- Human Rights Watch
- Publication Date:
- 8 February 2018
Jewelry and watch companies need to do more to ensure that their supply chains are free of human rights abuse, ahead of Valentine's Day.
Documents
Thirteen-year-olds dig for gold ore at a small-scale mine in the Mbeya Region of Tanzania.
A 15-year-old boy mixes mercury and ground gold ore at a processing site in the Mbeya Region of Tanzania.
At this and other mines in Uganda, international gold companies have failed to secure free, prior, and informed consent from indigenous Karamojong communities before doing exploration, says Human Rights Watch.