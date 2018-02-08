Tagged:

Will Your Valentine's Day Gift Kill Someone?

Gold and diamond jewelry are often bought as gifts for loved ones and for special occasions, such as Valentine's Day, and for millions of workers, gold and diamond mining is an important source of income. But jewelry companies have a responsibility to ensure that their businesses do not contribute to human rights abuses at any point in their supply chains, says Human Rights Watch as it launches its #BehindTheBling campaign.



  • Photo: Justin Purefoy/ Human Rights Watch

    Thirteen-year-olds dig for gold ore at a small-scale mine in the Mbeya Region of Tanzania.

  • Photo: Justin Purefoy/ Human Rights Watch

    A 15-year-old boy mixes mercury and ground gold ore at a processing site in the Mbeya Region of Tanzania.

  • Photo: Jessica Evans/Human Rights Watch

    At this and other mines in Uganda, international gold companies have failed to secure free, prior, and informed consent from indigenous Karamojong communities before doing exploration, says Human Rights Watch.