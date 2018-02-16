Tagged:

The DR Congo's Wars Are Back

"World leaders and public attention have failed to grasp that Congo's wars have returned on an enormous scale. Armed men attack and abuse defenceless women and children every day, displacing millions," says Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refuge Council on a visit to eastern DRC.



Photo: Christian Jepsen/Norwegian Refugee Council

An informal settlement for displaced people in Mwaka village, Tanganyika province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

