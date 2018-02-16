The DR Congo's Wars Are Back
"World leaders and public attention have failed to grasp that Congo's wars have returned on an enormous scale. Armed men attack and abuse defenceless women and children every day, displacing millions," says Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refuge Council on a visit to eastern DRC.
Congo-Kinshasa: Congo's Mega-Crisis At Deadly Tipping Point
Norwegian Refugee Council, 16 February 2018
13 million people now needing emergency assistance
Video
More Aid Needed for Displaced Congolese
Footage from the Norwegian Refugee Council shows conditions in settlements for displaced people in the eastern Tanganyika province in the Democratic ... see more »
An informal settlement for displaced people in Mwaka village, Tanganyika province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
InFocus
Thousands of refugees are fleeing fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by crossing Lake Albert in fishing boats or canoes to neighbouring Uganda. Read more »
The UN has labelled the country as a whole a "level 3 emergency". This is its highest warning and puts it on par with the likes of Syria and Yemen, writes Thijs Van Laer of the ... Read more »
The Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo is now a powerful voice of opposition to President Joseph Kabila's continued unconstitutional stay in power, but the ... Read more »
Demonstrators demanding the ouster of long-time President Joseph Kabila in the capital Kinshasa were met with live fire Sunday, resulting in at least five deaths and 17 wounded. ... Read more »