Kenyan Parents Selling Children to Sex Tourists

Sex work, whether for adults or children, is seen as an acceptable means of earning a living in coastal Kenya. To parents and relatives, a child with a white tourist as a "girlfriend" or "boyfriend" is the fastest way to get the family out of poverty, writes Lilian Muendo for the Global Sisters Report.



Photo: Lilian Muendo/Global Sisters Report

There are many cases of older white women marrying young boys in Mombasa due to thriving sex tourism in coastal Kenya.