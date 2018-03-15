Tagged:

Cameroon Media Defies Ban on Political Debates

Private media houses are defying a ban imposed on the broadcast of political programmes by the National Communications Council, who said it feared it may cause conflict ahead of senatorial elections on March 25.

 



  • Cameroon:  Media Defies Ban on Political Debate

    VOA, 14 March 2018

    Private media outlets in Cameroon are defying a ban on political programs imposed by the country's National Communication Council. The council had ordered the ban, insisting… Read more »

  • Cameroon:  A Reckless Old Man

    East African, 13 March 2018

    In Cameroon, the election for president in October will take place against the background of a crisis that could break up the country. Read more »

